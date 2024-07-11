Senior advocate of the Gauhati High Court, Indraneel Chowdhury, has been reappointed as the Advocate General of Arunachal Pradesh. The announcement was made by the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on the social media platform X on July 11.

"My heartfelt congratulations to Senior Advocate of Gauhati High Court, Shri Indraneel Chowdhury Ji, on his reappointment as the Advocate General of Arunachal Pradesh. I am confident that under his continued leadership, our state’s legal affairs will reach new heights of excellence and integrity. Wishing him all the best for his future endeavors in this esteemed role,” the Chief Minister posted.

Indraneel Chowdhury, hailing from Guwahati, has an extensive legal career spanning over two decades. Since 1998, he has practiced in the Gauhati High Court, handling a diverse array of cases on the Writ, Criminal, and Civil side, as well as Arbitration matters. His expertise and reputation have also led him to appear before the Supreme Court of India in several cases.

Chowdhury's previous roles include serving as the Senior Standing Counsel of the Public Works Department of the Assam government from 2004 to 2016 and as a senior government advocate of Arunachal Pradesh from 2010 to 2011.