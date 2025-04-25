In a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh, the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Chowna Mein, was conferred the Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) by Gauhati University during its 32nd Convocation held in Guwahati on April 25, 2025.

The honorary degree was awarded in recognition of Mein's exemplary contributions as a political leader, cultural worker, and champion of religious harmony. The citation highlighted his efforts to promote the Tai language and Tai Khamti culture, and his long-standing commitment to public service and socio-cultural development.

Chowna Mein has held several key portfolios in Arunachal Pradesh over his distinguished career. Starting as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in 1998, he served in various ministerial capacities from 1999 and has been the Deputy Chief Minister since 2016, handling critical departments such as Finance and Power. His leadership in the hydropower sector, notably transferring stalled projects from private hands to central PSUs, was especially acknowledged.



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Among his cultural initiatives, Mein was praised for his pivotal role in revitalizing Tai Khamti heritage, founding the Tai Khamti Heritage and Literary Society, and revising the Tai tonal script. He also oversaw the construction of the Golden Pagoda (Kongmu Kham), a landmark Buddhist temple in Namsai District, and the establishment of an old age home within its premises.

The citation also credited him for his advocacy in reopening the historic Stilwell Road, securing GI tags for 18 indigenous products, organizing the C-20 Summit 2023 in Namsai, and documenting 220 unsung heroes of Arunachal’s history in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University.

In honoring Chowna Mein, Gauhati University recognized a leader who has tirelessly worked for the advancement of the Northeast and stood as a role model in blending governance with cultural preservation.