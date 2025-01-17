Gena Borang Perme, who was crowned second runner-up at the 13th Naara-Aaba Mrs Arunachal pageant, received a warm reception at Pasighat in East Siang district.

Members of the Perme Kening Welfare Society (PKWS), along with women from the Borang clan and representatives of the Adi Baane Ane Kebang, greeted her with garlands and bouquets at the town's welcome gate.

PKWS General Secretary Tokbom Perme praised Gena’s achievement, stating, “Her success has brought pride to our community. Winning the 2nd runner-up title, along with Mrs. Talent and Mrs. Popularity awards, on her first attempt is commendable. She is an inspiration and a symbol of women’s empowerment.”

The celebration continued in her home village of Ayeng, where family members and villagers expressed joy over her accomplishment. Speaking about her experience, Gena said, “This was my first pageant, and despite some mistakes in the finale, I’m proud of what I achieved. I’m grateful to my supporters, family, and especially my husband, Daniel Perme, for standing by me.”

Daniel Perme shared his happiness over his wife’s success and pledged continued support for her future endeavors. The couple, parents to three young sons, was also congratulated by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, who called Gena a role model and an inspiration for women in the region.

"As a role model for many, I encourage you to continue being a torchbearer for women, empowering others to dream big and break barriers. Your journey is a source of pride for our community, and we look forward to seeing your future contributions to society. Wishing you continued success in all your endeavours”, said Oken Tayeng.

The Naara-Aaba Mrs Arunachal 2025 finale, held at the DK Convention Hall in Itanagar, saw winners across various categories, including Nabam Sumpi Nich (General Category winner), Yeshi Wangmu Monpa (first runner-up), and Gena Borang Perme (second runner-up). The event featured Topin Ete, MLA 30th Aalo West, as the chief guest, and Kenjum Pakam, Chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, as the guest of honour.