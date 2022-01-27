ITANAGAR: Along with other northeastern states Arunachal also celebrated 73rd republic Day with great enthusiasm. Governor of Arunachal Dr B. D. Mishra Unfurled the national flag at Indira Gandhi park of capital Itanagar amid rain.

Governor unfurled the National Flag and inspected the Republic Day parade, which was commanded by IPS, He took salute of the Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) marching contingents and addressed the gathering.

He dedicated the ‘General Bipin Rawat Hall’ of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar to the people the State in virtual presence of Kritika Rawat and Tarini Rawat, daughters of Late General Bipin Rawat, Former Chief of Defence Staff of India. The event was solemnly witnessed by the First Lady of the State Neelam Misra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Interacting with. Kritika Rawat and. Tarini Rawat through virtual mode, the Governor said that General Rawat was a great general and also a great friend of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Great patriot, great strategist, a gallant soldier and an outstanding general, General Rawat will always be remembered by the people of Arunachal Pradesh and will be an inspiring figure for the present and future generations of the whole nation, he said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that he had a close relationship with General Rawat. He informed that in honour of Late General, the road from Walong to Kibithu, where General Rawat rendered his valuable service as Commanding Officer of his Battalion 5/11 Gorkha Rifles, will be named after him.

Late General Bipin Rawat’s family extended their heartiest gratitude to the Governor and Chief Minister for their thoughtful act, which they termed as ‘noble gesture’.

The General Bipin Rawat Hall is 12000 square feet hall, is apparently made of world class materials. The ceiling, pillars and interior fittings are best of the best qualities and maintenance free. The 28-pillar supported hall is first of its kind in the State with grand entry, porch, covered double ramps with transparent full roof view.

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