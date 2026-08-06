"GIS must become cornerstone of governance in Arunachal": Governor KT Parnaik

Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik on Thursday, August 6 called for Geographic Information System (GIS) technology to become the cornerstone of governance in Arunachal Pradesh, stressing that technology-driven decision-making is essential to address the state's unique geographical and administrative challenges.

Speaking at the 'Geo Vision Itanagar' seminar organised by Esri India in Itanagar, the governor said the state's diverse terrain and geographical profile necessitate the adoption of advanced geospatial technologies to improve governance and public service delivery.

Parnaik advocated a comprehensive transition to GIS-based governance across the state and urged all government departments to work on a common geospatial framework. He proposed the establishment of a State Geospatial Governance Platform to facilitate integrated planning, data sharing and informed policy decisions.

The governor said a unified GIS platform would strengthen administrative efficiency, enhance coordination among departments and enable evidence-based governance, ultimately improving service delivery and development planning across Arunachal Pradesh.