GLOF risks, flood management take centre stage as Arunachal MP flags Himalayan water challenges

Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) risks, climate change, flood management and sustainable water conservation featured prominently in the first meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources, attended by Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak in New Delhi on October 13.

The meeting, held at Samanvay, Parliament House, was chaired by committee chairman Rajiv Pratap Rudy and attended by committee members and senior officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Department of Water Resources and other concerned departments, organisations and public sector undertakings.

During the deliberations, the committee examined the growing risks posed by GLOFs, particularly in the Himalayan region, amid concerns over glacier melt, the formation and expansion of glacial lakes and black carbon deposits.

The discussions highlighted the potential consequences of such disasters for downstream communities, infrastructure, water security and disaster management. Members also emphasised the need for stronger monitoring mechanisms, scientific assessments, early-warning systems and improved preparedness to mitigate GLOF-related risks.

Participating in the meeting, Tagak stressed the importance of strengthening water-resource management and conservation, particularly in the ecologically sensitive Himalayan and North-Eastern regions. He also raised issues relating to stormwater management amid rapid urbanisation, spring-water management and dam safety, besides highlighting the scope for technical interventions in addressing emerging water challenges.

The committee also discussed recurring floods, seasonal water scarcity, cloudbursts and landslides, along with mitigation and relief measures. Riverbank protection, floodplain management and challenges arising from unregulated settlement and encroachment were among the issues deliberated upon.

Water conservation and sustainable irrigation also featured prominently in the meeting. The committee reviewed the 'Per Drop More Crop' initiative, focusing on expanding micro-irrigation, including drip and sprinkler systems, improving irrigation efficiency and promoting the judicious use of water.

Projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) were reviewed at both the state and national levels, with discussions covering modern irrigation technologies, piped irrigation systems, Command Area Development and efficient water management in areas practising three-crop cultivation.

The committee also examined water-resource challenges in the North-Eastern region, including soil erosion, groundwater recharge, pollution control and the management of water bodies. The restoration of water bodies across the Indian Himalayan and North-Eastern regions came under review, with concerns raised over growing pressure from urbanisation, hydropower activities, construction and other human interventions.

Members further deliberated on the effectiveness of existing water-storage, irrigation and flood-management infrastructure, as well as climate-induced changes in hydrological patterns and the adequacy of current water-resource planning frameworks.

The meeting underscored the need for an integrated and science-based approach to water-resource management, with emphasis on conservation, climate resilience, disaster preparedness and sustainable use of water resources across the country.