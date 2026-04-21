Golden Jubilee school building inaugurated at GHSS Koyu in Arunachal Pradesh

The Golden Jubilee Model School building at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Koyu in Lower Siang district was inaugurated on Tuesday, April 21 by Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, who holds the portfolios of Education, Rural Works, Parliamentary Affairs, Tourism and Libraries under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme was attended by MLA of 36 Nari-Koyu (ST) constituency Tojir Kadu, Deputy Commissioner Gobi Nyicyor, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Pakmo Koyu, ADC Nari Ainstein Koyu, Superintendent of Police Bomken Basar, ZPM Nyachi Koyu, ZPM Mikir Koyu Doye, Assistant Commissioner Marngam Kakki, DDSE Marte Koyu and Principal (i/c) Rimo Kadu, among others.

In his address, MLA Tojir Kadu expressed concern over declining student enrolment in Koyu schools and urged parents to admit their children in government institutions, especially with the availability of modern infrastructure. He also highlighted the tourism potential of the Hingen river valley, noting that its development could boost the local economy.

Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona reiterated the vision of Chief Minister for a “Vikshit and Shikshit Arunachal,” stating that infrastructure alone cannot ensure quality education without active public participation. He called upon the community to take collective responsibility for improving educational outcomes.

The Minister also interacted with teachers, participated in a plantation drive on campus, and assured that the hostel building would be renovated with necessary funding support. Emphasising the importance of education, he stated that societal progress depends on strong educational foundations.

Deputy Commissioner Gobi Nyicyor highlighted the importance of census enumeration and urged residents to actively participate to ensure proper inclusion.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dakmo Koyu. The project was executed by the Department of Urban Development and Housing, Likabali Division, with technical support from departmental engineers.