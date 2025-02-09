The inaugural Golden Pagoda Marathon 2025 concluded with remarkable success, uniting over 1,800 runners from across India and abroad in a unique celebration of endurance, sustainability, and cultural heritage. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the iconic Golden Pagoda in Namsai, this pioneering event has distinguished itself as Northeast India’s first-ever zero-waste marathon.

The event commenced with a solemn prayer invocation by Golden Pagoda monks, followed by a warm welcome address by Ranphoa Ngowa, Secretary of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Dignitaries such as Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Padma Shri awardee and event Brand Ambassador Anshu Jamsenpa, Minister of Forest & Environment Wangki Lowang, and local MLA Zingnu Namchoom graced the occasion with their presence and inspiring speeches.



The Golden Pagoda Marathon 2025 introduced a comprehensive zero-waste initiative, emphasizing dry waste management, wet waste utilization, and widespread awareness campaigns. This pioneering effort sets a precedent for eco-friendly sporting events in Northeast India.

Wangki Lowang, the Chief Guest and Minister of Forest & Environment, lauded the initiative, stating, “The Golden Pagoda Marathon has been more than just a race—it has been a tribute to Arunachal Pradesh’s resilience, natural splendor, and rich traditions. The enthusiasm of the runners and the hospitality of the local community have made this event a grand success. With adventure, culture, and sustainability at its core, this marathon will continue to attract athletes and tourists to our region.”



The event witnessed exceptional athletic performances across multiple categories, with a total prize pool of INR 36 lakh distributed among winners. The champions of the Golden Pagoda Marathon 2025 include:

42K Male: James Kipleting Korir (2:28:17)

42K Female: Fulasa Chaltu Gonfa (2:46:47)

21K Male: Pankaj Kumar (1:06:14)

21K Female: Berhe Fereweyni Gebrejorgis (1:20:11)

10K Male: Ashish Pal (30:01)

10K Female: Ruby Kashyap (37:34)

5K Male: Sameer Jamadar (16:23)

5K Female: Sangita Bordoloi (20:46)



Beyond the competitive spirit of the marathon, the event showcased Arunachal Pradesh’s vibrant cultural landscape. Attendees were enthralled by mesmerizing traditional dance performances from the Tai Khamti, Singpho, and Adi tribes, orchestrated by their respective cultural organizations. An electrifying rock band performance, motivational talks by elite athletes and influencers, and a high-energy Zumba warm-up further enhanced the festive atmosphere.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein underscored the significance of large-scale sporting initiatives in fostering fitness, stimulating local economic growth, and positioning Arunachal Pradesh as a premier adventure sports destination. Highlighting Namsai’s historical association with sports, particularly football, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to revitalizing the region’s sporting legacy through structured programs. Expressing gratitude to Brand Ambassador Anshu Jamsenpa, he acknowledged her role in inspiring young athletes nationwide.

The marathon’s success was made possible through the generous support of key sponsors, including Sports Spectrum, RG Solutions, State Bank of India (SBI), and Anvil. Their contributions played a crucial role in the seamless execution of the event.

The award ceremony witnessed top finishers being felicitated by esteemed dignitaries, including Advisors Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Dr. Mohesh Chai, HMLAs Smti Nyabi Jini Dirchi, Topin Ete, Puinnyo Apum, Shri Likha Soni, and Nikh Kamin, AIFA Treasurer Kipa Ajay, and DC Namsai C.R. Khampa.

Following its groundbreaking success, the Golden Pagoda Marathon is set to return in 2026 with even greater participation, furthering its mission to inspire active lifestyles, promote environmental consciousness, and showcase the unparalleled beauty of Namsai.