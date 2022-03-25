On March 24, 2022, the State Education Minister Taba Tedir met with the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh. They spoke about new approaches to improve the quality of education in the state, as well as welfare measures for both students and teachers.

The Governor emphasised the need of imparting value-based education to pupils for their overall growth. He advocated for moving beyond academics and incorporating value-based teaching and learning into the educational system.

For good health and a stress-free life, games and sports, yoga, and physical activity must become part of students' and instructors' daily routines.

According to the Governor, providing quality education to everyone is essential; only then can our education be inclusive and equal.

He stated that colleges and universities may contribute in a variety of ways, including research, policy formulation, and interaction with society in order to raise awareness and effectively execute sustainable development initiatives.

Sharing his concern about the lack of teachers in remote area schools, the immediate filling of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) teacher vacancies, separate toilet facilities for female students, the availability of books, and the full attendance of both students and teachers, the Governor advised the Education Minister to ensure that these issues are addressed at all levels in the proper perspective.

The Governor also instructed the Education Minister to transmit the yearly recruitment status to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in order to eliminate the backlog of needs each year.

The Governor also expressed his worry over the non-payment of pensions to teachers who retire after years of service.

He advocated for simplifying the pension system so that people may get their pensions quickly and enjoy their retirement lives peacefully.

The Education Minister updated the Governor on the Education Department's latest initiatives. He promised the Governor that he would look into the topics presented during the discussion.