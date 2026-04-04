Governor K T Patnaik urges photographers to showcase Arunachal’s development

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on April 4, called on photographers to document and highlight the developmental progress of the state, stating that visual storytelling can instil pride among citizens and raise awareness about government initiatives.

During a meeting with representatives of the Arunachal Photography Club at Lok Bhavan, the Governor emphasised the need to organise exhibitions that reflect the state’s growth and transformation.

He said such platforms would not only showcase Arunachal’s developmental journey but also foster meaningful dialogue between art, society and progress.

Parnaik added that photography can play a crucial role in celebrating historical achievements while connecting people with the ongoing development narrative of the state.