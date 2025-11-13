Governor Parnaik calls for Gujarat–Arunachal partnership at Bharat Parv 2025

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), participated in Bharat Parv 2025 at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, marking the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor called for a joint partnership between Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat for mutual benefits and a common commitment to nation-building. He said that the relationship between the two States rests on deep cultural foundations, beautifully reflected in shared mythology — particularly the story of Lord Krishna and Rukmini. He noted that the Madhavpur Fair in Gujarat, which celebrates their divine wedding, serves as a living cultural bridge between the two States, as Rukmini is believed to have been born in Bismaknagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

Describing Gujarat as the land of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Governor highlighted how Patel’s legacy continues to inspire Arunachal Pradesh’s civic and youth initiatives. He said that Patel’s foresight, along with the decisive steps taken by Major Bob Khating, ensured that Tawang remains an integral part of India — a legacy that still guides Arunachal Pradesh’s strong sense of belonging and national pride.



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The Governor lauded the contributions of the Gujarati community in Arunachal Pradesh, describing them as embodiments of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. He recalled the Raj Bhavan’s celebration of Gujarat Foundation Day, where schoolchildren — including those with special needs — were invited as special guests to experience the colours and traditions of Gujarat. Such cultural exchanges, he said, are nurturing a generation of Arunachali youth who are confident, curious, and connected to India’s diversity.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s development journey, Governor Parnaik noted that over 4,000 km of roads have been constructed in the last five years across challenging terrain, improving mobility, security, and connectivity for remote communities. He emphasised the State’s immense potential in tourism — including spiritual, adventure, and eco-tourism — supported by its pristine landscapes and vibrant culture.

The Governor also underlined that Gujarat’s success in cooperative development, dairy management, horticulture, and tourism offers valuable models for Arunachal Pradesh, while Arunachal brings its own strengths — being India’s largest kiwi producer and a key cultivator of mandarin oranges and large cardamom, alongside its vast hydropower potential.

Calling for deeper cooperation between the two States, the Governor extended an invitation to the Chief Minister, ministers, and officials from Gujarat to visit Arunachal Pradesh, reinforcing a shared vision of unity, growth, and nation-building.