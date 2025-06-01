Arunachal Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), PVSM, UYSM, YSM, on Sunday, June 1 expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives due to a series of landslides triggered by relentless monsoon rains across the state.

In a message of condolence, Governor Parnaik extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in these devastating incidents. Emphasizing the importance of caution during this vulnerable season, he appealed to citizens residing in landslide-prone and flood-affected regions to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to safety protocols.

Highlighting the ongoing risk to communities near rivers and hill slopes, the Governor urged district administrations to remain on high alert and prioritize the safety of citizens. He recommended minimizing nighttime movement in high-risk zones and advocated for proactive communication measures to ensure timely warnings and guidance for residents.

Recognizing the urgency of emergency preparedness, the Governor called for the strategic deployment of fully equipped rescue and relief teams at the district, sub-divisional, and circle levels. He emphasized that timely response capabilities are essential to minimize casualties and property damage in the event of further landslides or flash floods.

Governor Parnaik also acknowledged the dedication of local administrations, disaster management forces, and community volunteers engaged in rescue operations across affected areas. He lauded their tireless efforts and urged the public to fully cooperate with authorities, while closely following safety advisories issued by district officials and the India Meteorological Department.