Arunachal Guv: Women must be at heart of development

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K.T. Parnaik, on August 19, said that true progress can only be achieved when women are placed at the centre of development efforts.

The Governor made the remarks during a meeting with Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul at Raj Bhavan, where discussions focused on women’s empowerment, women-led entrepreneurship, childcare initiatives, and the implementation of the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP), according to an official statement.

The governor stressed the need to create greater opportunities for women to become job creators and leaders through skill development, access to markets, and support for local products under the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

He noted that women-led entrepreneurship is not just an economic strategy but a way to build stronger, self-reliant communities.

On the VVP, Parnaik underlined its transformative potential to uplift border villages by improving connectivity, education, health services, and livelihood opportunities.

He stressed that VVP, coupled with strong community-led initiatives, will be the driving force for building a progressive, inclusive, and vibrant Arunachal Pradesh, the statement added.