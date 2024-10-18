In a significant meeting at Raj Bhavan, Arunachal Pradesh’s Minister of Information and Public Relations, Shri Nyato Dukam, met with Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) to discuss the upcoming Arunachal Literature Festival and key initiatives for skill development and entrepreneurship.

The Governor emphasized the necessity of promoting literature activities across educational institutions, advocating for a mass movement to engage students at all levels. "Students from schools to universities must be motivated to participate in literature programmes, with leading intellectuals sharing their experiences and aspirations," he stated.

During the discussions, the Governor highlighted that empowering the youth through skill enhancement and encouraging entrepreneurship is crucial for the state's contribution to India's economic growth and cultural diversity. He urged the Minister, who oversees several portfolios including Industries and Skill Development, to explore innovative avenues for industrial development while reinforcing traditional textiles and handicrafts.

"The youth of Arunachal Pradesh hold the potential to foster national unity and drive economic progress," the Governor noted. He pointed out that integrating technology and modernization into skill development will play a vital role in achieving India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

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