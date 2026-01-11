Grassroots leadership to drive inclusive growth in Arunachal: CM Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on January 10, said empowered grassroots institutions such as panchayats are central to nation-building and expressed confidence that newly elected representatives would work with dedication to accelerate development and inclusive growth across the state.

In a post on social media platform X, Khandu congratulated the newly sworn-in zilla parishad chairpersons (ZPCs) and gram panchayat chairpersons (GPCs), extending best wishes as they take on the responsibility of serving the people.

“My heartfelt congratulations to all the newly sworn 27 zilla parishad chairpersons and 2,108 gram panchayat chairpersons across Arunachal Pradesh,” the chief minister said.

Highlighting the importance of local self-governance, Khandu said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, grassroots institutions have been empowered to play a pivotal role in nation-building. He added that he was confident the elected representatives would function with a strong sense of public service to drive development in their respective areas.

The results of the elections for ZPC and GPC posts were declared across all 27 districts of the state on Saturday. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a decisive victory, winning 25 of the 27 ZPC posts. The remaining two posts were secured by the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), one each.

Of the total ZPC posts, 11 are held by women.

The panchayat elections were held on December 15 last year. In the gram panchayat polls, the BJP won over 6,000 of the total 8,208 seats across the state. In the zilla parishad member elections, the party secured 170 of the 245 seats, including 44 that were won unopposed.