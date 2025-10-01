Greater Siang Badminton Championship 2025 kicks off in Arunachal's Aalo with spirit of unity and sportsmanship

The five-day 2nd Edition of the Greater Siang Badminton Championship 2025 commenced today at Aalo, West Siang district, bringing together athletes and sports enthusiasts from across the Siang belt.





The championship, scheduled from October 1 to 5, was formally inaugurated by Tapir Gao, MP from Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency, in the presence of Sports & Youth Affairs, Law, and SJETA Minister Kento Jini, along with MLAs representing West Siang, Leparada, Lower Siang, Upper Siang, Siang, Shi-Yomi, and East Siang districts. Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Zilla Parishad Members, and other dignitaries, also graced the occasion.

Organized with the theme “Say No to Drugs, Yes to Badminton,” the tournament aims to promote unity, brotherhood, and a drug-free lifestyle among the seven districts carved out of the erstwhile Greater Siang. Player participation has been coordinated through the respective District Badminton Associations.

The event not only provides a platform for young sporting talents to showcase their skills but also emphasizes the importance of fitness, discipline, and community spirit.

In his address, MP Tapir Gao praised the organizing committee for successfully curating the tournament, highlighting its role in fostering sportsmanship and camaraderie. “It is inspiring to see players compete with discipline, passion, and team spirit. I wish all participants a spirited tournament and memorable performances,” Gao said.

The first edition of the Greater Siang Badminton Championship was held in Lower Siang from October 29 to November 1, 2024, where Leparada district emerged as the overall champion.