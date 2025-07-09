Green gold revolution: How vermicomposting transformed villages in Arunachal's Siang

A vermicomposting initiative launched in April 2023 has blossomed into a model of rural transformation across the villages of Pangin Moli and Moruk in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang district.

What began as a pilot project to manage organic waste has not only proven economically viable but has also uplifted dozens of women, establishing a robust model of sustainability, income generation, and self-reliance. Backed by the foresight and support of local MLA and Minister Ojing Tasing, the initiative has already generated ₹4.22 lakh in gross income, directly benefitting members of five women-led Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Spearheaded under the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) by Circle Officer Niyang Pertin and Block Mission Manager Karik Yirang, the project initially provided five SHGs — Nyobo Ane, Mitung Ane, Nane, Lune, and Aane Siang — with vermi-beds, red wiggler worms, and expert training. Key technical guidance came from Pasighat College of Horticulture & Forestry and the East Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

As of July 2025, these SHGs have completed nine harvest cycles, collectively producing 8,440 kg of 100% pure, chemical-free vermicompost. With an average price of ₹50/kg, the compost has seen strong demand from both individual buyers and bulk purchasers. Proceeds are being reinvested to scale up operations, improve infrastructure, and procure more raw materials — ensuring the venture’s sustainability.

More significantly, the initiative has empowered local women in unprecedented ways. Many who once had little to no income now manage their own micro-enterprises, coordinate orders via WhatsApp, and train others across the region. One member of the Nane SHG shared how income from compost sales is helping fund her children's education and support household needs.

Minister Ojing Tasing, who personally purchased over 750 kg of Pangin’s vermicompost for his organic farm, praised the SHGs for maintaining purity and refusing to compromise quality — unlike some commercial brands that mix sand or fillers. “Empowerment happens when communities are trusted with both tools and belief,” he said. “This is not just about compost — it’s about changing lives.”

Inspired by Pangin's success, neighbouring Kebang Sole village has joined the green movement. In February 2025, with support from the Pangin BMMU, a defunct garbage pit in the village was converted into a productive vermi-bed. Trained and mentored by Nyobo Ane SHG member Mrs. Oyini Dupak, the village harvested its first batch of compost on July 7, producing 78 kg and earning ₹3,900.

Circle Officer Niyang Pertin, who has been instrumental in mobilizing and mentoring village women throughout this journey, calls the project a “living example of community resilience and environmental stewardship.”

What began as a humble experiment has now evolved into a symbol of ecological entrepreneurship — one worm at a time.