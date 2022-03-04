Arunachal Pradesh: "The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken forward the development work of the Greenfield Airport in the Hollongi region of Arunachal Pradesh."

"The activity has been taken to construct the airport in view of air connectivity importance in the Itanagar of Arunachal Pradesh and it'll lead to the development of financial activity in the region."

The Greenfield Airport will be developed with an evaluated sum of Rupees 645 crore and will be built 15 kilometers from the state's capital city of Itanagar.

The sum will incorporate all advancement work, a terminal building, development of airport asphalts, airside work, and city side works.

"The proposed airport will be operational from 15 August 2022."

As a part of the development work, ATC Tower cum Technical Block Construction and other Supplementary activities will also be available.

The development work will moreover incorporate emergency necessities foundations like a medical center and fire station.

The Greenfield Airplane terminal is basically outlined for working of A-320 type of planes and future expansion of Runway by 500-meter length to serve A-321 flights.

The terminal building is anticipated to be able to carry 200 travelers at the time of "top hours".

It'll be prepared with at slightest eight check-in-counters and different other facilities for present-day travelers.

An energy-efficient building will be made for the terminal prepared with a feasible scene and a Rain Water Collecting system.

The envelope of the building is molded by encompassing natural landscapes and the roof structure is natural that can set up a quick association with viewers.

Insides will be interesting because it is outlined to supply a sense of calm to travelers voyaging and is made with a covered-up service core, a glass facade, and free-flowing spaces.

Prior India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave significance to making the state into a noteworthy gateway to SouthEast Asia pointing at the improvement of the advanced framework in Arunachal Pradesh.

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