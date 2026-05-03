GST Bhawan inaugurated in Itanagar to boost taxpayer services in Arunachal Pradesh

A new chapter in taxpayer services and GST administration began in Arunachal Pradesh with the inauguration of the newly constructed GST Bhawan at Niti Vihar, Itanagar, by Shri Surjit Bhujabal, Member (Compliance Management & Zonal Member), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chief Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Guwahati Zone, Shri Kul Prakash Singh, and Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Itanagar, Shri Shyam Kanu Mahanta, along with senior officials, state representatives, and dignitaries from various departments.

The newly established GST Bhawan has been designed as a modern taxpayer facilitation centre aimed at improving accessibility, enhancing service delivery, and promoting ease of compliance under the Goods and Services Tax regime.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Surjit Bhujabal highlighted that the success of GST depends not only on enforcement but also on trust, voluntary compliance, and partnership between taxpayers and the administration. He said the new office would serve as a centre for facilitation, dialogue, and mutual confidence between the department and citizens.

He also noted that Arunachal Pradesh recorded GST revenue collection of Rs 526 crore during the financial year 2025–26, registering a remarkable 29.4 percent growth over the previous year among the highest growth rates in the country.

Chief Commissioner Shri Kul Prakash Singh stressed the importance of building a cooperative compliance framework where taxpayers are guided and supported rather than merely monitored. He added that the Itanagar facility is the third GST Bhawan established in the Northeast, reflecting the Centre’s continued focus on strengthening tax administration in the region.

Commissioner Shri Shyam Kanu Mahanta said the new facility would significantly improve efficiency in taxpayer services and support the growing number of GST-registered taxpayers in Arunachal Pradesh. He assured that awareness and outreach programmes would continue across the state to encourage voluntary compliance and strengthen taxpayer engagement.

Among those present at the event were Papumpare Deputy Commissioner Shri Lobsang Tsering, SGST Commissioner Shri Shashi Wapang Lanu, officials from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, CRPF, CGST departments, and other senior officers.