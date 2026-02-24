Gujarat tourists allegedly send legal notice to Mishmi Hills resort after viral clash in Arunachal’s Anini

A dispute between a group of tourists from Gujarat and the management of Mishmi Hills Resort has escalated, with the tourists issuing a 'legal notice' to the resort owner over alleged circulation of videos on social media, while the resort has publicly accused the visitors of intimidation and threats.

According to screenshots of messages purportedly sent on behalf of one of the tourists, a legal notice was served alleging unlawful publication of personal videos, photographs, and LinkedIn profile details without consent.

The notice claims violation of privacy and cites provisions under Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, 2000, along with Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC relating to defamation. The sender has demanded immediate removal of the content and warned of civil and criminal proceedings, including a cybercrime complaint, in case of non-compliance.

In the messages, the tourist alleged harassment during his stay at the Anini-based resort and objected to an alleged penalty of Rs 12,000 imposed for carrying a bottle of wine into the room, claiming there was no visible display of prescribed rates or written policy regarding such charges.

Responding to the controversy, the resort management issued a detailed public statement asserting that it has always strived to uphold hospitality, professionalism, and communal harmony despite operating in a remote mountain destination. The management stated that in the recent incident, its staff faced intimidation and alleged threats, including references to political and corporate influence, as reflected in video documentation already shared publicly.

The resort further claimed that additional threatening messages were received from the concerned individual and said the decision to make them public was taken in the interest of transparency and staff safety. It denied targeting any community and described itself as a peace-loving tribal enterprise committed to promoting responsible tourism in Anini.

The management maintained that disputes should be resolved through lawful channels and condemned what it termed attempts to tarnish its reputation through threats, coercion, or negative online pressure.

No official police statement has yet been issued regarding the incident.