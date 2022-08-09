Jairampur Battalion of the Assam Rifles foiled an ‘infiltration bid by insurgents at Pangsau Pass’ in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, today morning on August 9, 2022.

A joint ambush was carried out by the banned militant outfits, United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) and Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) at Pangsau Pass and Nakano in Arunachal Pradesh and one in Saramati in Nagaland today.

Official sources confirmed that the Assam Rifles troops were undertaking enhanced patrolling activities in view of the heightened vigil for the forthcoming Independence Day when the mortar attack was carried out by the banned outfits.

Official sources quoted that a group of insurgents attempted infiltration in garb of bad weather, poor visibility and stand-off fire at Pangsau Pass. “Following swift and immediate retaliation by Assam Rifles troops, infiltration bid has been foiled,” stated an official communique released by the Press Information Bureau of Defence Wing, Government of India.

One Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) sustained minor injuries on his hands while no other injuries or casualties have been reported.

“Enhanced surveillance by own troops to continue,” stated a press release by Lt Col AS Walia, PRO (Defence), Tezpur.

The attack comes just days after the banned outfits issued a boycott call of the Independence Day celebrations and for a bandh on the day. The grouo had announced a unilateral ceasefire in May of last year amid Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s continuous attempts to engage ULFA-I in dialogue and for the elusive peace deal.