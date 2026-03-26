Gunfight along India-Myanmar border in Arunachal’s Changlang; NSCN-K(YA) link suspected

A brief exchange of fire was reported between security forces and suspected militants along the India-Myanmar border in Changlang district, officials said.

The incident took place between Border Pillar numbers 172 and 173, where personnel of the Assam Rifles were engaged in supervising construction work of border fencing along the international boundary.

According to preliminary information, the troops came under fire from suspected insurgents, leading to a gunfight in the area. However, there are no immediate reports of any casualties on either side.

Sources indicated that the involvement of NSCN-K (YA) is suspected, though there has been no official confirmation so far. Security forces have reportedly intensified surveillance in the region following the incident.