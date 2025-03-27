A violent altercation over a land dispute in Neomi village, Kra Daadi district, escalated into gunfire on Wednesday, March 26 morning, leaving eight people injured. Among them, six sustained gunshot wounds, while two others suffered injuries inflicted by traditional weapons, including Dau and machetes.

The confrontation, which occurred around 10:00 am on Wednesday, involved members of two families from Mangnia and Giba villages. Authorities responded promptly, airlifting the injured from Gangte helipad to medical facilities in Naharlagun and Itanagar for urgent treatment.

Confirming the incident, Kra Daadi police stated that security personnel have been deployed in Tali Circle to prevent further escalation. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the violence.

The situation remains tense, with law enforcement agencies closely monitoring developments to ensure peace and stability in the region.