Brig (Retd) Dr. BD Mishra, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, stressed the importance of conducting examinations for the selection of trained graduate teacher (TGT) and post graduate teacher (PGT) posts as soon as possible so that there is no lack of instructors in the state's schools. The Governor made the remarks when State Education Minister Taba Tedir and Education Commissioner Padmini Singla paid him a visit at the Raj Bhawan here to discuss TGT and PGT appointments, educational infrastructure strengthening, and other concerns.

According to an official communiqué, the Governor emphasised the importance of inspecting teachers and personnel in schools to reduce absenteeism. BD Mishra gave his observations on the operation of private universities and recommended the Minister and Commissioner to advise the institutions so that they function and work for the academic and personal growth of students.

He also urged that universities be monitored on a regular basis. The Governor asked the Minister, who is also the head of the Cultural Affairs Department, to look into the local artists' problems. According to the communiqué, Mishra advised having a meeting with the Arunachal Artistes' Forum to promote them, keeping in mind the advancement of art and culture in the state as well as welfare measures for the performers.