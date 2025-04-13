Arunachal police arrested two absconding accused individuals involved in separate fraud cases, following intensive technical and conventional investigation across state borders.

The first case, registered under Naharlagun PS Case No. 62/24 U/S 409 IPC, involved Debashish Kar (55), a jeweller who allegedly collected gold ornaments from multiple customers under the pretense of repair and redesign at his shop in G Extension, Naharlagun. After amassing a large quantity of jewellery, Kar reportedly absconded, evading authorities by frequently changing his location and mobile numbers.

Following sustained surveillance, the accused was traced to Habra, West Bengal, where a Naharlagun Police team led by SI N. Rama, with assistance from West Bengal Police, successfully apprehended Kar. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Inspector K. Dev (OC, PS Naharlagun) and SDPO Shri Rishi Longdo, with overall coordination by SP Naharlagun, Shri Mihin Gambo, IPS. A two-day transit remand was granted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate of 24 North Parganas, and Kar has since been brought back to Naharlagun for further proceedings.

In a separate case (Naharlagun PS Case No. 47/25 U/S 305(a) BNS), a woman alleged that ₹4 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn from her bank account by an individual identified as Srinu Chekka (33).

Upon tracing the accused to Ambari, Guwahati, a police team comprising SI B. P. Singh, L/Ct. Dani Ampi, Ct. A. Perme, and Ct. T. Nikia, in collaboration with Assam Police, arrested Srinu. He was presented before the Learned CJM, Kamrup, and later transferred to Naharlagun for further investigation.

SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, IPS, praised the diligence and coordination of the police teams involved, highlighting their efficiency in conducting cross-state operations and bringing the accused to justice.