Hailstorm ravages Banderdewa in Arunachal; IMD warns of thunderstorms till March 29

A severe hailstorm lashed Banderdewa in Arunachal Pradesh, causing extensive damage to houses and infrastructure, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast thunderstorms and lightning across the state till March 29.

According to official reports, more than 20 houses were damaged when the hailstorm struck on Tuesday. Strong winds uprooted trees and electric poles, temporarily blocking roads and disrupting normal life in the area.

Banderdewa Circle Officer Taba Milka visited the affected areas under Pichola, Tani Hapa and Gorubanda panchayat segments to assess the extent of the damage. Although traffic movement was hampered due to fallen trees, the road was cleared by early morning, restoring connectivity.

Officials said power supply in the affected areas may remain disrupted for the next two to three days as restoration work is underway.

To ensure proper assessment and distribution of relief, a team comprising the panchayat inspector, gram panchayat chairperson and village heads has been formed. The team has been directed to identify all affected families and submit a detailed report within two days.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a weather advisory predicting thunderstorms and lightning strikes in isolated places across the state on March 26. Heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph is likely on March 27 and 28, while thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to continue in some areas on March 29.

The weather department has urged residents, particularly those in vulnerable and hilly regions, to remain cautious during periods of intense rainfall, lightning and strong winds, warning of possible localised disruptions.