Arunachal’s Bharatiya Janata Party unit (BJP) in East Kameng district flagged of a motorcycle rally and a procession carrying a 300-feet-long Tricolour across the streets to promote ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on Friday.

The event saw participation of thousands of people, who held the flag and walked across the streets chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

The rally was organised by the East Kameng district BJP unit and was led by the state Sports Minister Mama Natung and MLA Tapuk Taku marking India’s 75 years of Independence.

Addressing the gathering, Natung highlighted the prime objective of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and spoke on the importance of the national flag.

"The tricolour of the national flag has special importance. While the colour saffron denotes sacrifice and power, white and green depict peace, truth, and growth, respectively. I would appeal every citizen to hoist the national flag in their houses to display their patriotism," Natung remarked.

He informed that a 300 feet long flag, which has been brought from New Delhi to patronise nationalism among the public, will be rallied within Seppa town and other adjacent areas from Friday.

Natung also acknowledged the contributions of the district administration and the police department in making the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' in the district an effective campaign.

SP Rahul Gupta discussed the police department's attempts to make the district drug-free. He appealed to the people to "voluntarily help the district government in making the district proud and grow in every single sector.”