Hayuliang Circle clinches Lt Bikram Singh Football Tournament title in Arunachal's Anjaw

Hayuliang Circle defeated Walong Brigade 1-0 to win the Lt Bikram Singh Football Tournament final at Hawai Stadium on November 13, as part of the 63rd Walong Day Commemoration honouring the heroes of the 1962 battle in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district.

The tournament pays tribute to Lt Bikram Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice during the Battle of Walong, one of the fiercest confrontations of the 1962 India-China conflict. The event has become an annual fixture in Arunachal Pradesh, celebrating both the fallen hero's legacy and the spirit of resilience that defined the battle.

Commander Walong Brigade kicked off the final match, which saw intense competition between the local civilian team and the military side. The Assam Regiment Pipe Band performed during half-time, adding ceremonial gravitas to the occasion.

Bethang of Hayuliang Circle was named best player of the tournament after netting three goals throughout the competition. His match-winning strike secured the championship for his side.

The victorious Hayuliang Circle side received ₹1.5 lakh in prize money, whilst runners-up Walong Brigade took home ₹1 lakh. All participating players received medals recognising their contribution to the tournament.

Pre-match festivities featured cultural performances including Bhangra, Peacock Dance, a jazz band, North East Warrior displays and Gatka martial arts demonstrations, showcasing Arunachal Pradesh's diverse cultural traditions.

The tournament continues to serve as a platform for youth engagement and community participation in Anjaw district, keeping alive the memory of the Battle of Walong and the extraordinary courage displayed by Indian troops during the conflict.