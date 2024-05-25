In response to the escalating temperatures sweeping through Arunachal Pradesh, the state's health department has issued a crucial advisory urging residents to prioritize hydration and take necessary precautions to combat potential health risks associated with the scorching summer heat.

The advisory, prompted by the relentless surge in temperature levels, aims to mitigate health complications such as high fever, fainting spells, and muscle cramps, which may arise due to prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

Dr. L Jampa, the National Programme for Climate Change & Human Health's state nodal officer, emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has documented isolated regions experiencing temperatures surpassing normal levels by more than 5.1°C on multiple occasions, particularly on May 19 and 23.

To safeguard against the adverse effects of the sweltering climate, residents are encouraged to adopt preventive measures outlined in the advisory. These include maintaining adequate hydration levels by consuming water regularly, even when not feeling thirsty. Additionally, the advisory suggests utilizing oral rehydration solutions and opting for homemade beverages like lemonade and fruit juice. Embracing a diet rich in seasonal fruits and vegetables is also recommended.

As part of the proactive approach to beat the heat, individuals are advised to dress in light, loose-fitting cotton attire, preferably in light colors, and to wear appropriate footwear when venturing outdoors. Moreover, keeping living spaces ventilated and cool by opening windows and ventilators during the night is advocated.

Special attention is directed towards vulnerable groups, including infants, young children, outdoor workers, and individuals with underlying health conditions such as heart disease or high blood pressure, as they are at heightened risk during extreme weather conditions. The advisory underscores the importance of providing extra care and support to these demographics.

Furthermore, the advisory advises against unnecessary exposure to the sun and strenuous activities during peak daytime hours, unless absolutely necessary. Caution is advised against leaving children, pets, or elderly individuals in parked vehicles, while the consumption of alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated beverages, which contribute to dehydration, is discouraged.