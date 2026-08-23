Heavy rain in hills triggers flooding in parts of Agartala, rescue operations intensified

More than 1,000 people living in low-lying areas of Agartala and along the Haora River have been affected by flooding following heavy rainfall in the hill areas that led to a sharp rise in the river’s water level late on Saturday night, August 22.

Several areas under the Sadar and Jirania subdivisions of West Tripura district have been affected, with localities along the Haora River and Katakhal Canal among the worst hit. Floodwater has entered several homes and inundated residential areas.

The administration has intensified rescue and relief operations, deploying four boats to evacuate stranded residents. Personnel from the Tripura State Rifles, Tripura Police and other departments have also been mobilised.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said the situation was being monitored round the clock and directed the concerned District Magistrates and Sub-Divisional Magistrates to take all necessary measures.

“The concerned District Magistrates and Sub-Divisional Magistrates have been instructed to take all necessary and appropriate measures,” Saha said, directing the administration to ensure prompt relief and assistance to affected residents.

West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar said heavy rainfall in the hill areas on Saturday resulted in a sharp rise in the Haora River, flooding several localities.

Baldakhal, Chandrapur, Srilanka Basti, Aralia and Indranagar are among the affected areas, he said.

“Although there has been no significant rainfall today, we intensified rescue operations from the morning,” Kumar said.

Six relief camps have been opened and affected residents are being shifted to safer locations, the District Magistrate said. The Agartala Municipal Corporation, district administration and various line departments are involved in the rescue and relief operations.

No loss of life has been reported so far, Kumar said, adding that relief materials and other assistance were being provided to those affected.

Meanwhile, the Department of Water Resources said the Haora River has crossed the critical level and is currently around 10.90 metres. Officials warned that the water could approach the danger level if the situation deteriorates.

Authorities have urged residents of vulnerable and low-lying areas to remain alert and cooperate with the ongoing evacuation and rescue operations.