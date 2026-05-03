Heavy rain, landslides severely damage power infrastructure in Arunachal’s Khonsa

Several 33 kV and 11 kV power lines under the Khonsa Electrical Sub-Division in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district were severely damaged following heavy landslides and strong windstorms that lashed the region overnight.



According to information received from the Assistant Engineer (Power), Khonsa Division, the affected infrastructure includes power lines in Khonsa town, the 33 kV line at Pansumthong, and the 11 kV line at Hollam. In multiple locations, landslides reportedly washed away electric poles, leading to widespread disruption of electricity supply.



Officials said restoration work is underway, but continuous heavy rainfall across the district has significantly hampered repair operations. Several stretches of the power network have been completely damaged due to the adverse weather conditions.



The department has estimated that restoration of electricity may take around three to four days, depending on improvement in weather conditions.



Authorities have appealed to residents to bear with the inconvenience and assured that efforts are being made on a war footing to restore power supply at the earliest.