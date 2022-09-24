Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP), being constructed by NHPC at Gerukamukh located in the Assam-Arunachal border, is once again under the wrath of nature.

Disaster struck NHPC's Hydro Project after landslide triggered by incessant rain has now again hit Lower Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, the intake tunnel of the project has been closed following fears of collapse as overflowing water has been gushing out of the tunnel owing to heavy downpour and landslide.

On the other hand, 2 of the 5 tunnels have been shut down as fear of inundation and floods strike lower Assam.

Incessant rains occurring since the past few days in the upstream areas of Arunachal Pradesh has intensified the Subansiri river’s flow of water, consequently causing major damages to the NHPC’s under-construction Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP).

Heavy downpour have triggered landslides, with flood water flowing above the construction of the main dam, causing devastation in the downstream areas.

Workers engaged at the construction site fear of another collapse if water continues to overflow at this rate. Meanwhile two of the five tunnels have been shut as heavy rains continue to pound the state, leading to the fear of flooding in lower Assam.