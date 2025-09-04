Heavy rains trigger multiple landslides in Arunachal's Jang, BRO restores road overnight

Five landslides struck near Jang town in Arunachal Pradesh on the evening of September 3, blocking key routes and leaving tourists and residents stranded.

The incidents occurred around 8 pm following intense rainfall, cutting off the Jang Bypass and the Balipara–Charduar–Tawang road.

Despite persistent downpours, personnel from the 42 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Vartak responded immediately. Working through the night in difficult conditions, the teams cleared all affected sites and restored traffic movement by midnight.

During the operation, BRO staff provided stranded travelers with food and drinking water until the roads were declared safe. The quick restoration ensured uninterrupted passage for military convoys and the continued flow of essential supplies to the region.

The Border Roads Organisation reiterated its commitment to maintaining critical connectivity across Arunachal Pradesh’s challenging terrain, emphasizing its motto of “Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam” — everything is achievable through hard work.