Heroin worth Rs 20 lakh seized in Arunachal-Assam joint raid

The Arunachal Pradesh Police launched an operation on July 28 after receiving reliable information about the illegal transportation of suspected narcotic drugs (heroin) from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh in a white Honda Elevate (registration No. AR27-2223) via the Banderdewa Checkgate.

In response, a police team led by SI Koj Tada, comprising ASI S.K. Jha, H/C T. Bomdom, Ct. R. Tsering, Ct. T.T. Tara, L/Ct. N.S. Chauhai, and CRPF personnel of B/138 Bn CRPF, laid a trap and intercepted the vehicle at around 2130 hrs at Banderdewa Checkgate. One person, identified as Tania Tatar (30 years), S/o Shri Tania Tar, R/o Pachin Colony, Naharlagun, was apprehended.

A search of the vehicle was conducted in the presence of Inspector Kipa Hamak, OC PS Banderdewa, and independent witnesses.

During the search, 30 vials of orangish-colored powder suspected to be heroin, concealed inside a green plastic bag hidden under the bonnet, were recovered. The total weight of the contraband was 39.92 grams (including the weight of the vials).

Total seizure of suspected NDPS contraband in the case is 496.09 amounting to Rs 20,00,000 lakhs (approx.)

Follow-up investigation and further recovery

During the course of the investigation, the arrested accused - Tania Tatar revealed that the contraband had been procured from one Jiten Biswas, a known and notorious drug peddler operating in the region.

Acting on this lead, at around 0100 hrs on July 29, a police team once again led by SI Koj Tada, comprising SI S.K. Singh, ASI S.K. Jha, H/C T. Bomdom, Ct. R. Tsering, Ct. T.T. Tara, L/Ct. N.S. Chauhai, along with CRPF personnel H/C Ritesh Talukdar and Ct. Ramesh Singh, conducted a raid at the residence of Jiten Biswas, located at No-2 Parbotipur, Harmuti, Assam.

The house search was conducted in the presence of Rishi Longdo, SDPO Naharlagun, in coordination with the Assam Police and independent witnesses. During the search, the following items were recovered from the premises:

Seven (07) soap cases containing orangish-colored powder suspected to be heroin, weighing 82.47 grams

270 vials suspected to contain heroin (total weight: 373.7 grams, including the weight of the vials)

332 empty vials

10 tablets of Nitrazepam IP 10 mg, bearing Batch No. T19415-B

All items were duly seized from the residence of Jiten Biswas, following proper legal procedures.

In connection with BDW/PS Case No. 56/2025 U/s 21(b) NDPS Act, the following individuals were arrested at the scene and taken into custody for further interrogation and legal proceedings:

Jiten Biswas (35 years), S/o Lt. Rosome Biswas, R/o Parbotipur, PO: Merbil, PS: Laluk, District: Lakhimpur, Assam Pushe Chetry (34 years), S/o Lal Bahadur Chetry, R/o Parbotipur, District: Lakhimpur, Assam

Nyelam Nega (APPS), Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, has lauded the Banderdewa Police Team for their swift and effective action. He also commended the seamless coordination between the Arunachal Pradesh Police and Assam Police, emphasizing the importance of inter-state cooperation in combating the drug menace and safeguarding society from such threats.