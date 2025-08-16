High-altitude Arunachal villages get healthcare boost with Arogyam health centre in Tawang

The Indian Army, on August 16, inaugurated the Arogyam Health and Wellness Centre at DahJhong (Thingbu Hydel), under Jang sub-division in Tawang, aiming to provide timely medical support to villagers and tourists in the high-altitude regions of Thingbu, Mago, Jethang and Luguthang.

Launched as part of Operation Sadbhavana, the centre is quipped with basic life-saving facilities.

The facility was formally inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, IAS, in the presence of Zila Panchayat Chairperson Leki Gombu, Colonel Rakesh Gupta, SP Tawang Dr. D.W. Thongon, Addl. DC Jang Hakraso Kri, I/C ADC Tawang Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, AC Thingbu Thutan Wangchu, DMO Tawang Dr. Thupten Lhamu, along with Army officers, jawans, Gaon Burahs, Panchayat leaders and villagers.

Speaking at the event, DC Namgyal Angmo thanked the Indian Army for the initiative and dedicated the centre to the people. She urged villagers to take collective responsibility for the Arogyam Centre and the adjoining cafeteria, so that both residents and tourists could benefit from the services.



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ZPC Leki Gombu also expressed gratitude to the Army, noting that while Health Sub-Centres already exist in Thingbu and Mago, the new facility would be particularly useful for visitors and those suffering from altitude-related ailments.

Addl. DC Jang Hakraso Kri congratulated the community and stressed the importance of maintaining the facility. He requested the Army to run the centre until health officials from the civil administration are formally deputed. Colonel Rakesh Gupta, SP Dr. D.W. Thongon and DMO Dr. Thupten Lhamu also offered suggestions for its smooth functioning.

After the inauguration, DC Tawang, accompanied by ADC Jang, AC Thingbu, PRI leaders and Education Department officials, visited Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya at Thingbu. She interacted with teachers and students while inspecting classrooms, hostels and other infrastructure.

The inauguration of the Arogyam Health & Wellness Centre is expected to strengthen rural healthcare delivery and promote wellness in the high-altitude border areas of Tawang district.