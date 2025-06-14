In a moment of immense pride for India and the Northeast, Hillang Yajik from Arunachal Pradesh has etched her name in history by winning a Gold and a Silver medal at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2025, held in Thimphu, Bhutan, from June 11 to 15.



Yajik, through her outstanding performance, became the first female Physique Sports athlete from Arunachal Pradesh to secure a Gold medal at an international event, marking a significant milestone for the state’s sporting legacy.



The prestigious championship, hosted by the Bhutan Bodybuilding Association, featured top athletes from across South Asia and was sanctioned by both the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) and the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (ABPF).



Congratulating Yajik on her stellar success, Arunachal Bodybuilding Association (ABA) President Nabam Tuna hailed the achievement as a landmark moment. “This is not only a personal triumph for Hillang Yajik but also a proud representation of India at the international stage,” Tuna stated.



Yajik’s historic win is expected to ignite a wave of inspiration among young athletes in the region, particularly from the Northeast, to explore and excel in the domain of physique and bodybuilding sports.