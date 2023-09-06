Arunachal Pradesh is set to create history by hosting a marathon at an astonishing altitude of 10,000 feet above mean sea level.

This unprecedented event, organized jointly by the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government, will take place in Tawang, a frontier state, on October 1, 2023.

The marathon's primary objective is to place Tawang firmly on the adventure sports and marathon map of India, ultimately boosting tourism in the region.

This pioneering initiative promises to showcase the breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture of Arunachal Pradesh to a wider audience, inviting enthusiasts and adventurers to partake in this remarkable journey.