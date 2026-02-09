In a significant milestone for India’s mining sector and community-led development, M/s Pra Nuravi Coal Mining Pvt. Ltd. has successfully completed the acquisition of 33.9635 hectares of land at Longtom Village in Changlang district for external overburden dumps of the Namchik West Block Coal Mine. The acquisition was carried out in strict compliance with the norms and guidelines of the Ministry of Coal, marking a rare instance of swift, consensus-driven land procurement in the mining industry.

The land acquisition process was completed in the presence of senior district officials, including R.D. Thungon, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Miao, and D. Wangchu, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Kharsang, underscoring the transparency and administrative oversight involved in the exercise.

Industry observers note that what distinguishes this development is not merely the scale of the acquisition, but the unprecedented speed and cooperation with which it was achieved. In a sector often marred by prolonged disputes and resistance, Pra Nuravi Coal Mining Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as the first mining company in the country to secure both the required land and additional parcels within a remarkably short timeframe through mutual agreement.

Officials and local stakeholders attribute this outcome to sustained community engagement and trust-building efforts led by Shri Ravi Ranjan Choubey, Director of Pra Nuravi Coal Mining Pvt. Ltd. His people-centric approach, emphasis on ethical practices, and commitment to inclusive development are widely seen as key factors behind the villagers’ cooperation.

Residents of Longtom Village have acknowledged the company’s leadership for maintaining a balance between industrial expansion and community welfare. The villagers’ support reflects growing confidence in the Nuravi Group’s transparency, long-term vision, and respect for local interests.

The successful acquisition marks a crucial step forward in the operational roadmap of the Namchik West Block Coal Mine and sets a new benchmark for responsible mining practices in India. More broadly, it highlights how structured dialogue, administrative coordination, and community trust can transform complex land acquisition challenges into shared achievements.

With this development, Pra Nuravi Coal Mining Pvt. Ltd. has not only advanced a key industrial project in Arunachal Pradesh but has also strengthened the foundation of cooperation between industry, administration, and local communities—offering a model that could reshape future mining initiatives across the country.