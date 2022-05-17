Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Arunachal Pradesh for two days on May 21 and May 22. According to sources, the Union Minister will attend the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, Narottam Nagar in Tirap on May 21st.

On May 22, he is also scheduled to attend a public meeting followed by an interaction with security forces in Namsai.

Arunachal Pradesh is one of seven states that Minister Amit Shah will visit over the next three weeks as part of a mega cross-country tour, officials said on Thursday. During his visit to the States, he will attend public, political, and official events.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is currently in West Bengal for a two-day visit, will be travelling to Assam, Telangana, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

On May 14, the Union Home Minister will visit Telangana and speak at a public meeting in Ranga Reddy district.

The meeting will mark the conclusion of the second leg of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's "Praja Sangrama Yatra."

During his visit to Kerala on May 15, Shah is expected to attend BJP meetings and meet with party leaders, ostensibly to galvanise the party cadre for the 2024 general elections.

On May 20, Shah will travel to Uttarakhand for a day of official and party functions, as well as interactions with BJP workers.

On May 27, Shah will embark on a tour of Maharashtra. He will be in Gujarat from May 28 to 29.

Moreover, the Union Home Minister will attend a number of official and political functions in both states.