Hoolock gibbon family rescued after four‑day operation in Arunachal Pradesh

A family of Hoolock gibbons was rescued after a challenging four-day operation in Horu Pahar village, Lower Dibang Valley district, forest officials said today, on December 6. The rescued group — an adult male, an adult female, and a juvenile — has been released into Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary and is now under intensive monitoring.

“We spotted all three individuals near the release site on Friday morning and they appear to be in a stable condition,” said Mito Rumi, Divisional Forest Officer of Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary, as quoted by PTI. The gibbons had been trapped on a 45-metre ficus tree after agricultural expansion fragmented the surrounding canopy. “Their habitat had been reduced to a single tree. With no canopy connectivity, the animals were being forced to come down to the ground, which is extremely dangerous for an arboreal ape,” he added.

Veterinary assessments conducted by Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) experts showed the animals were underweight. Dr Bhaskar Choudhury, who led the veterinary team, said, “The family had been nutritionally stressed and isolated for a long time. Their survival chances would have dropped sharply without timely intervention.”

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WTI Director Sunil Kyarong highlighted the technical challenges of the rescue. “Extracting gibbons from such heights requires precision, calm coordination, and a deep understanding of their behaviour. Any misstep could have led to fatal falls,” he said. The state forest department also acknowledged the assistance of mountaineering volunteers, whose rope-climbing expertise made the extraction safe.

Officials revealed that additional stranded gibbon families have been identified in Denlo village. “Given the height of trees and difficult terrain, rescue operations will continue in staggered phases over the next three months,” a forest official said.

Dr Choudhury emphasised the conservation importance of Hoolock gibbons, India’s only ape and a Schedule I species. “They are vital indicators of forest health, and habitat fragmentation is pushing these populations to the brink,” he said.

The state forest department reiterated its commitment to protecting the endangered apes. “Community support has been strong, and together we will ensure the survival of these gibbons,” Rumi added.