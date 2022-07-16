An Executive Magistrate in Arunachal Pradesh has retracted an order banning the word ‘beef’ on the signboards of hotels and restaurants amid massive backlash in the state.

Following criticism, Naharlagun sub-division Executive Magistrate Tamo Dada issued a fresh order, stating that the earlier order, which had barred the use of the word ‘beef’, has been “kept in abeyance till further order.”

The magistrate claimed that he has received “representations from various quarters regarding the order, and in view of reports” and it is being kept in abeyance till further orders.

Dada in his initial order claimed that the word ‘beef’ on the signboards of hotels and restaurants “may hurt the sentiments of some sections of the community and may create animosity between different groups.”

He gave the eatery owners till July 18 to “remove such word” failing to do which would attract a fine of Rs 2,000.

As soon as the order went viral on social media, it triggered a backlash from several sections of society.

The Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ACCI), termed it as “unprecedented and unwelcome”, said that the majority of Hindu businessmen operating in the capital region did not raise any issue regarding the word ‘beef’ used in restaurant signboards.

“There are many Hindu businessmen working closely with us. We spoke to them and nobody has raised any such concern. In fact, many see this move as an attempt to paint them in the wrong way,” he added.

As per the 2011 status, Hindus make up 29.04% of the population in Arunachal which is second only to Christianity (30.26%).

Further, he said that the business community is still struggling to recover from the effect of the Covid lockdown, and such a controversial order will hurt their recovery efforts.

“We reject this attempt to interfere in our affairs using religious sentiment as a tool. Such a thing should not come up in Arunachal. We are a tolerant, secular, and peace-loving state. This is a non-issue,” said Tatung.

The state unit of the National People’s Party (NPP) alleged that the order had been issued “with the intention of evoking unrest, contrary to its claim of appeasing sentiments.”

“It looks like it is done with an intention to create a stir of dissent among the indigenous and other faiths, rather than maintaining peaceful existence amongst the various faiths,” the NPP stated.

The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) also criticized the move and asked the concerned authorities to roll it back.

“It is well known to everyone that Arunachal Pradesh has citizens who have been consuming beef since time immemorial and are in the practice of visiting beef restaurants and hotels for decades, and this has never hurt the sentiments of anyone or any community,” APYC president Tarh Johny stated.

“In fact, the sudden and surprising order of the executive magistrate has created restlessness in the minds of different groups of people in the state, especially in the capital region. The word ‘secularism’ has nothing in relation to writing ‘beef’ on the signboards of such restaurants and hotels,” Johny said.

Terming the order a “misuse of magisterial power and internal injection of RSS agenda,” Johny urged the government to re-consider the order “to avoid any kind of communal or religions conflicts in coming days.”

Meanwhile, a top government official told this publication that the magistrate acted on his own, and that the state government had nothing to do with it.

“The magistrate should have ideally consulted with senior officials before passing such a sensitive order,” the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of the Itanagar Capital Region Talo Potom, talking to media, said: It was not a dictatory order and consumption of beef has not been banned. It was given to avoid future complications, but now this order is completely withdrawn and restaurants that serve beef can use the word on their billboards.”