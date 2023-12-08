The rally of Arunachal, organized by the Motorsports Club of Arunachal is back! This adventure will run parallel with the famed Orange Festival of Adventure and Music. The Rally of Arunachal, a thrilling event organized by the Motorsports Club of Arunachal, is returning. This adventure coincides with the renowned Orange Festival of Arunachal starting from December 14th to 16th will see a rare rally empowering women and ensuring they are on the wheels! Women from all walks will take on the wheels and traverse the competitive 400-km event through picturesque sights and sounds of the state.

Arunachal Pradesh is hardly new to rallies given its superb highways. It boasts 2408 km on the very epic Trans Arunachal Highway connecting Kanubari in the east to Tawang in the west. The Trans Arunachal Highway has redefined the state and upped its adventure games where super luxurious sports cars zoomed across the highway paving the way for many highway thrills that followed.

This particular rally will see participants drive through Lohit, one of the oldest and largest districts of Arunachal Pradesh. Immerse yourself as you sample seasonal fruits of the land – oranges, pineapples, and other locally-grown fruits that await you. Vroom through Lower Dibang, the tenth least populous district in the country and sip in the fresh crisp air and feast on the unspoiled greenery all around.

Slow down at Dibang Valley, a nondescript valley named after the gushing Dibang River. This is also home to Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary where rare and rich wildlife call it their home. If you slow down, you might just spot red goral and other rare birds. A flying squirrel, new to science, was discovered in this district in the 2000s.

And then at Namsai, gently on the banks of River Teang, your ultimate date with the splendid golden Pagoda is where your drive will culminate.

This experience is put together by the Department of Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh in partnership with JKTYRE and the Army Wives Welfare Association of the Spears Corps of the Indian Army.