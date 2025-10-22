HPV awareness workshop empowers Arunachal’s healthcare workers to drive preventive action

A comprehensive workshop aimed at enhancing awareness of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and India’s Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) was held today for doctors, nursing officers, and allied healthcare professionals at the Tertiary Cancer Centre, TRIHMS, and UPHC Karsingsa.



The awareness session was led by Ms. Sharanya Shekhar, Founder of ConnectNCare, who emphasized the pivotal role of healthcare workers in promoting HPV vaccination and strengthening public understanding of its role in preventing HPV-related cancers and diseases.



Participants engaged in discussions on practical ways to extend this knowledge to the community — including family counseling, school outreach, and awareness campaigns at community centers — to ensure that every eligible child and adolescent receives the recommended vaccines.



Dr. S. Tsering, State Nodal Officer (CCP), Arunachal Pradesh, presided over the workshop and underlined the critical importance of preventive healthcare, stating that widespread HPV vaccination is essential to reduce future cancer burden and build herd immunity.



Organized under the banner of ConnectNCare, the initiative reflected the organization’s broader mission to connect healthcare, education, and awareness for community well-being. The event concluded with a shared commitment to advance a cancer-free and healthier Arunachal Pradesh through collective action and informed advocacy.