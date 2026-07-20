Human Rights of Arunachal backs Adi community's opposition to Siang mega dams

The Human Rights of Arunachal (HRA) has extended its support to the Adi community opposing the proposed mega hydropower projects in the Siang region, urging the Arunachal Pradesh government to reconsider the projects in the interest of local communities and downstream populations in Assam.

In a statement issued with the approval of the HRA chairman, Vice President (East Zone) Nongku Pertin appealed to the state government and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Power portfolio, to review the proposal and consider dropping the planned mega hydropower projects in the Siang belt.

The organisation clarified that it is not opposed to development or infrastructure projects but stressed that development must be sustainable, environmentally responsible and carried out with the informed participation of local communities.

Instead of constructing large dams, HRA suggested promoting smaller hydropower projects with capacities of 100 MW, 200 MW or 500 MW wherever technically and environmentally feasible.

The organisation also expressed concern that some elected representatives and local leaders appeared to be focusing more on land compensation than on the long-term welfare of the people.

"Public representatives should always prioritise the well-being, safety and future of the people of Arunachal Pradesh," the statement said.

HRA urged the government to conduct comprehensive environmental, geological and social impact assessments before proceeding with any large hydropower project in the Siang region. It also called for transparent scientific studies and extensive public consultations, warning that downstream areas, including the historic town of Pasighat and neighbouring Assam, could face long-term consequences.

The rights body said decisions on such projects should prioritise the interests of present and future generations over short-term political or economic considerations.

Reiterating its appeal, HRA urged the state government to "think twice" before moving ahead with any mega hydropower project in the Siang belt and ensure that the voices, rights and welfare of local communities remain the highest priority.