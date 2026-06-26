Human Rights of Arunachal seeks special relief fund for Keyi Panyor disaster victims

The Human Rights of Arunachal (HRA) has urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to establish a special relief fund for the people of Keyi Panyor district, saying the recent disaster has caused extensive damage to lives, property and livelihoods.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 26, HRA Chairman Kipa Kaha and Secretary General Jesy Debia said the proposed fund would provide much-needed financial support to families and communities affected by the disaster.

The organisation said that while damage related to the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) projects may be addressed by the Centre, both the State government and NEEPCO should extend all possible assistance to the affected residents.

HRA said local communities had borne the brunt of the disaster, suffering loss of lives, damage to homes and property, disruption of livelihoods and destruction of essential public infrastructure. It added that the existing MLA Local Area Development (LAD) Fund was inadequate to meet the scale of the crisis and called for additional relief and rehabilitation measures.

The organisation expressed confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Deputy Chief Minister, urging the State government to take immediate steps to ensure comprehensive relief and rehabilitation for the affected people.

HRA also appreciated the efforts of local MLA Toko Tatung for initiating assistance to residents affected in the NEEPCO-43 and POSA areas.

The organisation further appealed to civil society organisations, student bodies, indigenous faith groups and religious organisations to come forward and provide humanitarian assistance to families affected by the disaster.