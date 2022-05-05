Itanagar: Hundreds of people joined activist Sol Dodum in Arunachal Today for his statewide protest. Activist Sol Dodum has launched a statewide protest, alleging corruption in all departments and that the Arunachal Pradesh government is unconcerned about the issue of clean water in Seppa.

Dodum also urged people to participate in the process and stressed the government to act to meet Seppa's demand for clean water.

Meanwhile, activist Sol Dodum called an end to his indefinite hunger strike on 29 April on the advice of doctors. However, he did say that his peaceful protest would continue.

After his health purportedly deteriorated, causing neurological dysfunction, Sol had to be rushed to the TRIHMS. “I had to call off my hunger strike after the doctors recommended me to eat something to prevent my ulcer from deteriorating.” My protest, on the other hand, will continue,” Dodum stated.

The activist has been demanding clean drinking water in Seppa township in East Kameng district, as well as the restoration of a road and the establishment of a SIC to investigate EE PHE and WS Seppa Division for allegations of corruption, as well as the immediate transfer of the deputy commissioner and EE PHE from the district.

Previously, the state government assured Sol Dodum that clean drinking water will be supplied to Seppa township this month and that the partially damaged road would be repaired soon.

The state government, on the other hand, claimed that the establishment of SIC against EE PHE Seppa would be conceivable only if the fact-finding committee discovered incriminating evidence against the executive engineer. The government made no response to Sol Dodum’s request to transfer EE PHE and the DC.

Meanwhile, the Seppa division of the public health engineering & water supply department is said to be working hard to lay DI pipes to supply clean water from the Kochi Nallah intake point.

A five-member team led by Deputy Commissioner Pravimal Abhisek Polumatla, town MLA Tapuk Taku, ZPC Doba Lamnio, the district planning officer, and members of the All Seppa Township Colonies oversaw the work.

Residents near the Kochi Nallah intake point were reportedly obstructing the installation of the pipes. The district administration had to issue an order declaring that anyone causing the department any inconvenience would be prosecuted according to the established law.

The issue of clean drinking water in Seppa township became a focal point as Dodum embarked on a 200-kilometer foot march from Seppa to Itanagar.