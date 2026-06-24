IAF airlifts SDRF team to flood-hit Keyi Panyor as Arunachal launches rescue efforts

The Arunachal Pradesh Department of Civil Aviation on Wednesday, June 24, coordinated an airlift operation with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to support rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas of Keyi Panyor district.

According to officials, the department was activated immediately after receiving information about flash floods in the Poosa area and was placed on alert for emergency rescue operations.

Acting on a request from Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, the department approached the Eastern Air Command in Shillong for air support to transport State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and rescue materials from Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) to Pitapool.

Despite challenging weather conditions, an IAF aircraft reached Hollongi and subsequently flew to Pitapool, where SDRF personnel and essential rescue materials were deployed to assist in relief operations.

Officials said additional air support missions are being planned depending on the evolving situation and further requirements in the flood-affected region.

Civil Aviation Secretary M. Riba and Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu expressed gratitude to the Indian Air Force, SDRF personnel and airport authorities at Hollongi for facilitating the swift deployment of rescue resources during a critical situation.

They also acknowledged the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, the district police and disaster management teams on the ground for supporting rescue operations despite difficult conditions.

The flash floods have affected several areas of Keyi Panyor district, prompting authorities to intensify rescue and relief measures.