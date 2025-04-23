The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has claimed the life of Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang, a native of Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district.

The attack occurred on April 22 while Corporal Hailyang was visiting the tourist destination with his wife, who survived the incident. The fallen serviceman hailed from Tajang village in Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his condolences following the tragedy. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh. While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror," Khandu said.

"He served the nation with courage and honour, and his untimely death is a great loss not only to his family but to the entire country. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, especially his wife who survived this horrific incident. May they find strength and solace in this unimaginable time of grief," the Chief Minister added.

The state has plunged into mourning following the news of the corporal's death.