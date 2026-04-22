IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang remembered on first death anniversary of Pahalgam terror attack

Floral tributes were paid to Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang on his first death anniversary at Tajang village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district on April 22.



Corporal Hailyang was among the 26 people who lost their lives in the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 last year.



On the occasion, his father, Tage Tade, unveiled a life-sized statue of the soldier at the Rake memorial site. The statue was adorned with traditional white scarves and marigold flowers, while three black granite plaques installed nearby recount his journey from Tajang village to his service in the Indian Air Force.



A two-minute silence was observed in memory of the soldier, who was remembered by locals for his humility and kindness.

Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa also paid tribute, joining family members, villagers, and officials in commemorating Hailyang’s sacrifice.



In an emotional address, his father expressed both grief and pride, saying his son’s sacrifice continues to inspire the youth of the region.



“While my son cannot return, his story ensures that his sacrifice was not in vain,” he said.

The ceremony highlighted the enduring legacy of the fallen soldier and the deep respect he continues to command in his home state.