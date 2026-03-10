IAF deploys Mi-17 V5 helicopter to douse forest fire in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on March 10 deployed a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to combat a forest fire in the Mebo and Sigar areas of Pasighat, dropping around 66,000 litres of water over multiple sorties to contain the blaze.



In a post on X, the IAF shared images and videos of the large-scale firefighting operation, highlighting the force’s rapid response and operational precision in tackling the fire and protecting nearby habitations.



“IAF demonstrated rapid response and operational precision in Arunachal Pradesh, deploying a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to battle a major forest fire in the Mebo and Sigar areas of Pasighat. Over multiple sorties, the IAF released 66,000 litres of water to contain the blaze and protect nearby habitations,” the post said.



#IAF demonstrated rapid response & operational precision in Arunachal Pradesh, deploying a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to battle a major forest fire in the Mebo & Sigar areas of Pasighat.

Over multiple sorties, the IAF released 66,000 litres of water to contain the blaze and protect… pic.twitter.com/ZeG57nz3qG — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 10, 2026





Earlier on February 18, the IAF responded to wildfire emergencies on two fronts in the Northeast. At Walong, helicopters successfully extinguished a major blaze after dropping 139,800 litres of water over the affected area despite challenging terrain and extreme flying conditions.



Separately, the IAF and the Indian Army conducted a joint exercise on March 8 over Tehri Lake, showcasing combat free-fall and static line para-drops, demonstrating seamless inter-service coordination and operational capability.



(Inputs from ANI)